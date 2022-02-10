Menu

Crime

Quebec man sentenced to 10 years for kidnapping son, triggering Amber Alert

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 10, 2022 1:39 pm
Sûreté du Québec insignia on a SQ officer in St-Pacide, Quebec, Saturday, May 22, 2021. View image in full screen
Sûreté du Québec insignia on a SQ officer in St-Pacide, Quebec, Saturday, May 22, 2021. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press

A Quebec court judge has signed off on a jointly recommended 10-year sentence for a Quebec man who pleaded guilty to kidnapping his three-year-old son.

The man pleaded guilty Wednesday to 14 charges during an appearance at the courthouse in Matane, Que., about 375 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.

A spokesperson for the Crown’s office says a judge signed off Thursday on the joint recommendation with the defence for a 10-year sentence. The man has nine years and three months left on the sentence with time served taken into consideration.

Read more: Quebec man arrested after 4-day Amber Alert pleads guilty to 14 charges

An Amber Alert was triggered last Aug. 31 when the man and his son disappeared in Ste-Paule, Que., near Matane.

He was arrested by Quebec provincial police on Sept. 5 after a 24-hour standoff with authorities at a residence in the small community.

The Amber Alert spanned four days, and the three-year-old boy was returned to his mother unharmed.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
