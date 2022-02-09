Menu

Quebec man arrested after 4-day Amber Alert pleads guilty to 14 charges

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 9, 2022 7:32 pm
A Sûreté du Québec police car is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. An Amber Alert for a missing three-year-old Quebec boy remains in effect for a third day, as provincial police continue a ground search northeast of Quebec City. View image in full screen
A Sûreté du Québec police car is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. An Amber Alert for a missing three-year-old Quebec boy remains in effect for a third day, as provincial police continue a ground search northeast of Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A Quebec man who kidnapped his three-year-old son and was the subject of a manhunt over several days last summer has pleaded guilty to 14 charges.

The province’s prosecution service says the man pleaded guilty during an appearance Wednesday at the courthouse in Matane, Que., in the Gaspé region.

Read more: Child who went missing in Quebec reunited with mother, police arrest suspect

The man, who was 36 years old when he was arrested Sept. 5, was charged with kidnapping, attempted murder using a prohibited weapon and attempting to murder peace officers using a firearm, as well as several other firearms-related charges.

Trending Stories

Audrey Roy-Cloutier, a spokesperson for the prosecution service, says the Crown and the defence jointly recommended a 10-year sentence.

Read more: 3-year-old boy and father found alive after Quebec Amber Alert: police

Story continues below advertisement

An Amber Alert that lasted four days was issued on Aug. 31 after the man disappeared with his son. He was arrested in Ste-Paule, Que., roughly 400 kilometres northeast of Quebec City, after a 24-hour standoff with police.

The three-year-old was recovered safe and returned to his mother.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
