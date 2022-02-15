Toronto COVID-19 vaccine clinics offering walk-ins for 3rd shots to youths 12 to 17

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Toronto says it is offering youth aged 12 to 17 the ability to do walk-ins to get their third COVID-19 vaccine at immunization clinics.

Officials made the announcement on Tuesday after the provincial government announced an expansion of third doses to that age group for Friday.

Starting Friday, Feb. 18 at 8 a.m., eligible youth can walk in to vaccination clinics and appointments can also still be made online.

Those aged 12 to 17 are eligible for a third dose 168 days (about six months) after their second shot.

Five city-run mass immunization clinics are open from Monday to Friday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on weekends from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

These clinics include the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Cloverdale Mall, Scarborough Town Centre, Mitchel Field Community Centre and Woodbine Mall.

The city said 94 per cent of Toronto residents aged 12 to 17 have at least one shot, with 90 per cent being fully vaccinated. As of Tuesday, more than 100,000 youth are eligible for a third shot, the city said.

“Now that third doses have been expanded to include youth ages 12-17, our teams are ready to administer third doses and further protect residents in this city,” Toronto Mayor John Tory said. “The vaccine has proven to be our way out of this pandemic, and we know that this is only possible if all of our residents are fully protected with all of their doses.”

City of Toronto immunization clinics now offering walk-in third dose COVID-19 vaccinations to youth ages 12 to 17. #CityofTO News release: https://t.co/i6nsK3csNQ — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) February 15, 2022

