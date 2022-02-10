Menu

Crime

Man killed Thursday morning in downtown shooting, Winnipeg police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 10, 2022 11:36 am
Man killed Thursday morning in downtown shooting, Winnipeg police say - image View image in full screen
Shane Gibson/Global News

One man is dead and another injured after a shooting in downtown Winnipeg early Thursday.

Police said they were called to the 200 block of Garry Street around 3:40 a.m., where they found two people injured in a shooting.

Read more: Winnipeg man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Main Street stabbing

One man was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he died of his injuries. Another man was given emergency medical care at the scene, and taken to hospital in stable condition.

Trending Stories

Members of the homicide unit continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Police investigating Furby Street homicide, Winnipeg’s fifth of 2022' Police investigating Furby Street homicide, Winnipeg’s fifth of 2022
Police investigating Furby Street homicide, Winnipeg’s fifth of 2022

 

