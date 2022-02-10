Man killed Thursday morning in downtown shooting, Winnipeg police say

Send this page to someone via email

One man is dead and another injured after a shooting in downtown Winnipeg early Thursday.

Police said they were called to the 200 block of Garry Street around 3:40 a.m., where they found two people injured in a shooting.

One man was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he died of his injuries. Another man was given emergency medical care at the scene, and taken to hospital in stable condition.

Members of the homicide unit continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

0:20 Police investigating Furby Street homicide, Winnipeg’s fifth of 2022 Police investigating Furby Street homicide, Winnipeg’s fifth of 2022

Advertisement