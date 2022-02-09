Winnipeg man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Main Street stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man is behind bars in connection with a fatal January stabbing, police said.

Jordan James Walton, 27, is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of Joseph James Matthew Myran, who was seriously injured Jan. 17 at a Main Street apartment before being taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Police said the accused and the victim did not know each other when an argument took place and Myran, 36, was stabbed.

Myran’s death marked the city’s first homicide of 2022.

Winnipeg police investigating Main Street homicide, city's first of 2022 – Jan 19, 2022

