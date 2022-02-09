Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Main Street stabbing

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 9, 2022 2:03 pm
A Winnipeg police car outside an apartment building on Main Street on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police car outside an apartment building on Main Street on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. Jordan Pearn/Global News

A Winnipeg man is behind bars in connection with a fatal January stabbing, police said.

Jordan James Walton, 27, is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of Joseph James Matthew Myran, who was seriously injured Jan. 17 at a Main Street apartment before being taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Read more: Winnipeg man found injured in apartment is city’s first homicide of 2022

Police said the accused and the victim did not know each other when an argument took place and Myran, 36, was stabbed.

Trending Stories

Myran’s death marked the city’s first homicide of 2022.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police investigating Main Street homicide, city’s first of 2022' Winnipeg police investigating Main Street homicide, city’s first of 2022
Winnipeg police investigating Main Street homicide, city’s first of 2022 – Jan 19, 2022

 

