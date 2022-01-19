Winnipeg man found injured in apartment is city’s first homicide of 2022

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Police Homicide Unit is investigating after a man who was found in his apartment injured later died in hospital.

On Jan. 17. at 7:15 p.m. police say they responded to a report of suspicious circumstances in downtown Winnipeg.

This led them to an apartment in the 800 block of Main Street where they found a 36-year-old man.

The man was seriously injured and was given emergency medical care before he was taken to hospital where he later died.

Police have identified the victim as Joseph Matthew Myran from Winnipeg.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers 204-786-TIPS

