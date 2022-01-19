Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man found injured in apartment is city’s first homicide of 2022

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted January 19, 2022 11:03 am
The Winnipeg Police Homicide Unit is investigating after a man, who was found in his apartment injured, later died. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Police Homicide Unit is investigating after a man, who was found in his apartment injured, later died. ROY

The Winnipeg Police Homicide Unit is investigating after a man who was found in his apartment injured later died in hospital.

On Jan. 17. at 7:15 p.m. police say they responded to a report of suspicious circumstances in downtown Winnipeg.

Read more: Man attacked on Sunday after leaving Forks public washroom: Winnipeg police

This led them to an apartment in the 800 block of Main Street where they found a 36-year-old man.

The man was seriously injured and was given emergency medical care before he was taken to hospital where he later died.

Police have identified the victim as Joseph Matthew Myran from Winnipeg.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers 204-786-TIPS

