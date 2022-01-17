Menu

Crime

Man attacked on Sunday after leaving Forks public washroom: Winnipeg police

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted January 17, 2022 2:02 pm
Photo of a Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer in Winnipeg on Nov. 5, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. View image in full screen
Photo of a Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer in Winnipeg on Nov. 5, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Winnipeg police arrested two men after another man was attacked outside a public washroom Sunday afternoon at the Forks.

Officers say the victim, a man in his 30s, was visiting the Forks with his family Sunday afternoon.

Just after 12 p.m., the man went to the washroom.

Upon leaving, he was confronted by two men, aged 20 and 21. The two attacked the man with a knife before fleeing the scene, police say.

Witnesses in the area were quick to call 911, and two men were located in the 300 block of Assiniboine Avenue.

Read more: Winnipeg murder suspect at large now wanted in second homicide

Police allege the attack was unprovoked.

According to WPS, the victim was brought to hospital and is in stable condition.

