Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Ticket sales, show details announced for ‘Imagine Van Gogh’ exhibit’s London, Ont. stop

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted February 10, 2022 10:00 am
imagine van gogh exhibit View image in full screen
An undated photo from an Imagine Van Gogh exhibit. Laurence Labat

A uniquely immersive exhibit featuring more than 200 of Vincent van Gogh’s paintings will be stopping London, Ont., from Oct. 22, 2022, to Jan. 8, 2023, at 100 Kellogg Lane and tickets will go on sale Saturday.

Organizers announced the dates and ticket information on Thursday morning.

Read more: Immersive ‘Imagine Van Gogh’ exhibit coming to London, Ont. in fall 2022

Tickets will start at $44.07, including service fees, and will be available online as of 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 (registration for pre-sale access is already open).

Trending Stories

Imagine Van Gogh was first presented by Encore Productions in France and has gone on to tour worldwide with recent stops in Vancouver and Edmonton extending their runs due to popular demand.

Story continues below advertisement

Artistic directors Annabelle Mauger and Julien Baron, who created the exhibit, say viewers are “literally transported on a journey to the heart of the artist’s work.”

“Original canvasses are expanded and fragmented, then projected into unusual shapes to emphasize the mesmerizing exaggerations and distortions of Van Gogh’s work,” Mauger said in a statement.

“Visitors experience their energy, emotion, and beauty like never before.”

Organizers add that the exhibit will follow any COVID-19 guidelines in place from the province at that time.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
100 kellogg lane tagImagine Van Gogh tagimmersive art exhibit tagimagine van gogh london taglondon art exhibit tagvan gogh exhibit dates tagvan gogh ticket sales london tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers