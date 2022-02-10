Ticket sales, show details announced for ‘Imagine Van Gogh’ exhibit’s London, Ont. stop

Send this page to someone via email

A uniquely immersive exhibit featuring more than 200 of Vincent van Gogh’s paintings will be stopping London, Ont., from Oct. 22, 2022, to Jan. 8, 2023, at 100 Kellogg Lane and tickets will go on sale Saturday.

Organizers announced the dates and ticket information on Thursday morning.

Tickets will start at $44.07, including service fees, and will be available online as of 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 (registration for pre-sale access is already open).

Imagine Van Gogh was first presented by Encore Productions in France and has gone on to tour worldwide with recent stops in Vancouver and Edmonton extending their runs due to popular demand.

Story continues below advertisement

Artistic directors Annabelle Mauger and Julien Baron, who created the exhibit, say viewers are “literally transported on a journey to the heart of the artist’s work.”

“Original canvasses are expanded and fragmented, then projected into unusual shapes to emphasize the mesmerizing exaggerations and distortions of Van Gogh’s work,” Mauger said in a statement.

“Visitors experience their energy, emotion, and beauty like never before.”

Organizers add that the exhibit will follow any COVID-19 guidelines in place from the province at that time.