Some Alberta country music fans waiting for refunds from cancelled Dierks Bentley concerts

Some Alberta country music fans are still awaiting refunds from shows cancelled almost two months ago.

Tickets for the Dierks Bentley concerts went on sale at the start of November, but the January 2022 shows were cancelled mid-December due to COVID-19 concerns.

“It said that if there was any cancellation we would receive a refund within 30 days,” ticket holder Leah Fisher told Global News.

But the Okotoks resident said despite several calls and emails to Ticketmaster, she struggled to get any answers or her $243 back.

“I’ve reached out to Ticketmaster a couple of times now and I keep hearing that the event organizer hasn’t paid them. I have reached out to Live Nation and they have said they have submitted funds.”

Calgarian Casey McLean, who is out $100, had the same issue.

“I couldn’t talk or get ahold of anyone at Ticketmaster or Live Nation. It’s been a month-and-a-half, still nothing. No emails.”

“A lot of people are probably wondering, ‘Will I ever get it back?'” she asked. “I feel like if they say your money will be refunded within a certain amount of time, they should stick to their word.”

Global News reached out to both Ticketmaster and Live Nation, which merged in 2010 to create Live Nation Entertainment. We asked several questions including why it was taking so long for refunds and which organization was to blame for the delays.

We did not receive any answers to those specific questions, instead we were directed to their refund policies.

Those policies state refunds will be processed to the original method of payment once they are received from the organizer, usually within 30 days. It is also stated that once the funds are received, they are processed immediately and the ticket holder will receive that money within three to five business days — depending on their bank.

Finally, Global News was told that timing may vary.

Global News did submit both Fisher’s and McLean’s cases to Ticketmaster. Both received notice of a refund within minutes of our inquiries.

“It shouldn’t have to go to this extreme,” Fisher said. “We did our due diligence, we followed their policy and followed the rules.”

Both avid country music fans are grateful they were able to receive a refund so quickly, although McLean said she was upset about more than not getting a refund.

“I’m not going to lie,” she laughed. “Not being able to see the show is the most upsetting. I was really looking forward to this one.”

Fisher agreed she is also upset about missing out, but she’s also not sure she’ll jump at another chance should it become available.

“There’s more concerts coming up in May and June we really wanted to get tickets for and now we’re not sure we’re going to go,” she added.

“I feel bad because these are artists that I want to see and it’s not their fault but I’m just really leery on going to see them now.”