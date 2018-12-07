Entertainment
Woman scammed out of $160K by Dierks Bentley poser

Police say an online scammer posing as Dierks Bentley talked a South Carolina woman into sending 160,000 in cashier’s checks and gift cards.

The Herald of Rock Hill quotes the woman’s sister as saying the woman met the suspect over Twitter and exchanged text messages for about two years.

Capt. Mark Bollinger tells The Herald of Rock Hill it appears as if someone posed as Bentley on social media.

According to the incident report, the victim met the suspect on Twitter and exchanged text messages.

Rock Hill police took the report but told the woman federal authorities would have to investigate.

Bentley’s verified Twitter has more than 2.6 million followers.

