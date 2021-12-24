COVID-19: Future of live shows in Saskatchewan in limbo after Dierks Bentley concert cancelled

Send this page to someone via email

The announcement by well-known country artist Dierks Bentley, that all shows on his Canadian tour were cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns, has left some Regina artists wondering what this new Omicron variant will mean for their livelihood.

Any Regina performing artist will likely tell you that the pandemic has hit their industry extremely hard. And just when it seemed that live audiences were making a comeback, the Omicron variant is spreading and forcing concert cancellations once again, something that one local musician bemoans.

Jeffrey Straker said it’s disheartening to see.

“You gotta do what you gotta do, but it’s just the last year, or almost two years, have been so painful for the performing arts that require people to gather,” Straker said.

Some local establishments are still carrying on with live music for the time being, all while following the necessary COVID-19 guidelines.

In a statement, Sask Gaming said it takes direction on COVID-19 guidelines from the province’s chief medical health officer.

“At this time, no shows in the Casino Regina show lounge have been cancelled due to safety concerns related to COVID-19,” the statement added.

The Brandt Centre, which was to host Bentley, would not speculate on whether any further concerts may be cancelled down the road.

There are currently no gathering limits in place for live shows in the province.

Straker, in the hopes of rousing some cheer and Christmas spirit, came up with the idea to gather a group and go carolling in his Cathedral neighbourhood. He said the idea was inspired by the story of Scrooge in A Christmas Carol.

“It sort of speaks to this idea around Christmas time that you should be thinking of others and you should be giving a little bit of what you have to help others who might need it.”

The carollers collected donations for the local food bank and Straker hopes this can turn into an annual tradition.

