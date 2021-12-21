Dierks Bentley cancels upcoming tour dates in Regina, Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

If you were planning to kick off the new year in cowboy boots with the help of Dierks Bentley, you might have to settle for sneakers instead.

The country star announced Tuesday the cancellation of all scheduled shows on his Canadian tour, which was slotted to bring him through Saskatoon on Jan. 14 and Regina on Jan. 15.

Both Saskatchewan concerts were set to feature Weyburn’s own rising star Tenille Arts.

According to a spokesperson for Regina Exhibition Association Limited, the artist has cancelled his Canadian tour “due to precautions in place with the current COVID wave and the safety of everyone involved.”

The Beers on Me tour was set to kick off in London, Ont., on Jan. 6 before making its way west across Canada.

No plans for rescheduling the Saskatoon or Regina tour dates have yet been announced.