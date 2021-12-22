COVID-19: No new measures in Saskatchewan while Alberta limits large events amid Omicron
As the holiday season kicks in with rising cases of COVID-19 across the country due to the Omicron variant, provinces are responding differently. Saskatchewan’s government asked residents to gather safely but brought in no new measures while Alberta is limiting large gatherings. Both provinces were hit hard by the Delta variant and as Heather Yourex-West reports, new modelling data suggests the Prairies could be in for another rough winter.