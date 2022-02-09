Menu

Crime

Police seek to identify man wanted in connection with indecent act in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 9, 2022 4:36 pm
Toronto police are seeking to identify a man wanted in connection with an indecent act investigation.
Toronto police are seeking to identify a man wanted in connection with an indecent act investigation. Toronto Police

Police are seeking to identify a man wanted in connection with an indecent act in Toronto.

In a press release issued Wednesday, Toronto police said on Monday, officers responded after receiving a report of an indecent exposure in the Queen Street East and Wineva Avenue area.

Police said on Feb 5., a man boarded a Toronto Transit Commission bus.

According to police, the man was seen staring at a female patron and exposing himself.

Officers said the man is between the ages of 40 and 50, standing five-feet-eight-inches tall, with a medium build.

Police said he had a small black suitcase with red writing stating “CCM” or “CCC” on the side.

Toronto police are seeking to identify a man wanted in connection with an indecent act investigation.
Toronto police are seeking to identify a man wanted in connection with an indecent act investigation. Toronto Police / Provided

Officers have released security camera images of the man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

