Police seek to identify man wanted in connection with indecent act in Toronto

Police are seeking to identify a man wanted in connection with an indecent act in Toronto.
In a press release issued Wednesday, Toronto police said on Monday, officers responded after receiving a report of an indecent exposure in the Queen Street East and Wineva Avenue area.
Police said on Feb 5., a man boarded a Toronto Transit Commission bus.
According to police, the man was seen staring at a female patron and exposing himself.
Trending Stories
Officers said the man is between the ages of 40 and 50, standing five-feet-eight-inches tall, with a medium build.
Police said he had a small black suitcase with red writing stating “CCM” or “CCC” on the side.
Officers have released security camera images of the man.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments