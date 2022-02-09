Second-degree murder charge laid in central Edmonton stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

A 20-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a woman in central Edmonton.

Just before 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 25, police responded to a stabbing in the area of 101 Avenue and 120 Street.

Police said Natasha Rich, 47, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and died on Feb. 2.

An autopsy revealed Rich died of “sharp force injury” and her death was ruled homicide.

Jada McKenzie Andrew, who has been in custody since Jan. 25, was originally charged with aggravated assault and weapons offences in relation to the stabbing.

Andrew’s charges have since been upgraded to second-degree murder.

Police said the women knew each other.

Andrew is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.