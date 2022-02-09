Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Second-degree murder charge laid in central Edmonton stabbing

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted February 9, 2022 4:39 pm
An Edmonton Police Services logo is shown at a press conference in Edmonton on October 2, 2017. View image in full screen
An Edmonton Police Services logo is shown at a press conference in Edmonton on October 2, 2017. The Canadian Press

A 20-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a woman in central Edmonton.

Just before 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 25, police responded to a stabbing in the area of 101 Avenue and 120 Street.

Police said Natasha Rich, 47, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and died on Feb. 2.

Read more: Police say suspect in custody after Edmonton stabbing victim dies in hospital

An autopsy revealed Rich died of “sharp force injury” and her death was ruled homicide.

Trending Stories

Jada McKenzie Andrew, who has been in custody since Jan. 25, was originally charged with aggravated assault and weapons offences in relation to the stabbing.

Andrew’s charges have since been upgraded to second-degree murder.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the women knew each other.

Andrew is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton police tagedmonton police service tagStabbing tagEPS tagEdmonton crime tagSecond Degree Murder tagEdmonton homicide tagfatal stabbing tagEdmonton Stabbing tag101 Avenue tag120 Street tagCentral Edmonton stabbing tagEdmonton 2022 homicide tagNatasha Rich death tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers