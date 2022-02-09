Dayhome operator brings winter warmth to struggling Calgarians during COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary dayhome operator is giving her kids a great lesson about caring and sharing.

Michelle Hansley and the families whose children she takes care of are teaming up to help people struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic.

They’re gathering up donations of boots, coats, gloves and other items needed to make it through the winter.

It’s the eighth year in a row that Hansley has organized the collection of winter wear to pass on to struggling Calgary families.

The 2022 version of her effort is getting a strong response, with more donations coming in than ever before.

“We saw that there was a need, and unfortunately, it’s been a really hard year for everyone — the last two years have been horrible,” Hansley said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Everybody needs a hand sometimes and we’re just doing our part.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Everybody needs a hand sometimes and we're just doing our part."

Read more: Calgary family sells homemade reindeer ornaments to support homeless

Hansley passes on all the donated items to the Project Warmth Society of Alberta, a Calgary-based charitable organization.

“We collect clothes for people and hand them out to the less fortunate,” Project Warmth’s Krystle Upton said.

“(During the pandemic, there’s) definitely more of a need with people not being able to work — they can’t afford the winter gear.”

Upton said she really appreciates Hansley’s support each year.

Read more: Calgary advocate helping others after experiencing homelessness

“Without people like her, there’s no way we could keep up with the demand,” she said.

Hansley said she is glad to have the opportunity to help.

“The last cold spell we had… I couldn’t even walk to my car without freezing,” she said. “So I can’t imagine somebody being outside without boots and something warm and not being able to have their children have the same thing.”

Story continues below advertisement

Hansley said the kids at her dayhome are learning an important lesson: when people pitch in together on a worthy project, they can get some pretty good results.

“Teaching them that when you see somebody in need, you can do something,” she said.