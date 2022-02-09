Menu

Economy

Edmonton’s population surpasses 1M for the 1st time

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 9, 2022 11:45 am
Edmonton weather cold skyline winter snow yeg View image in full screen
Edmonton's skyline on Dec. 27, 2021. File/Global News

Statistics Canada says Alberta’s growth has lagged slightly behind the rest of Canada over the last few years.

The national number-cruncher says the province grew 4.8 per cent between 2016 and 2021, bringing its population to just over 4.2 million people.

Read more: Canadian population growing at fastest rate in G7, census shows

That’s below the national growth average of 5.2 per cent.

Only two of the 25 fastest-growing Canadian communities were in Alberta, while nine of the municipalities with the highest population losses were in Wild Rose Country.

In the last census, Alberta’s growth rate topped 11 per cent.

Read more: Edmonton’s housing market remains hot for start of 2022

Still, the province’s current growth rate was enough to push the provincial capital of Edmonton past the one-million mark for the first time.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
