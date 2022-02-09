Menu

Canada

Canadian population growing at fastest rate in G7, census shows

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 9, 2022 9:08 am
Click to play video: 'How population growth fueled out of control housing in N.S.' How population growth fueled out of control housing in N.S.
The province has actively recruited out of province migration with an ad campaign and while that’s helped strengthen the workforce, some say it also fueled an out of control housing and rental market that’s long been overlooked by government. Alexa MacLean has more. – Jul 27, 2021

Statistics Canada says the national population almost hit 37 million last year as it grew at the fastest rate among G7 nations.

The agency says Canada’s population was just over 36.9 million on census day last year, growing by 5.2 per cent between 2016 and 2021.

The five-year growth rate was double that of any peer country in the G7, and Statistics Canada says most of the growth happened prior to the onset of the pandemic in 2020.

Read more: Survey shows these Canadian cities have lost green spaces amid urbanization

Statistics Canada says the main reason for the slowdown in growth was border restrictions that, while meant to slow the spread of COVID-19, also slowed the pace of newcomers arriving in Canada.

The agency says population growth was at a record high before the pandemic, and then slowed to its lowest rate in a century in 2020.

Statistics Canada says there were about 1.8 million more people calling the country home in 2021 compared with 2016, with four in every five being immigrants.

Click to play video: 'Lethbridge area’s population growing faster than other parts of Alberta: StatsCan' Lethbridge area’s population growing faster than other parts of Alberta: StatsCan
Lethbridge area’s population growing faster than other parts of Alberta: StatsCan – Jan 14, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
