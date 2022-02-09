More than 2,000 British Columbians died from overdose in 2021

Send this page to someone via email

The 2021 drug overdose numbers for B.C. have been released, and they are staggering.

According to figures released by the province Wednesday morning, 2,224 British Columbians died from an overdose last year, up 30 per cent from 1,716 in 2020.

Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe has a news conference set for 10 a.m., and provincial Addictions and Mental Health Minister Sheila Malcolmson has a news conference set for 12:30 p.m.

Ahead of that, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Malcolmson released a statement.

2:08 Overdose calls increased across B.C. in 2021 Overdose calls increased across B.C. in 2021 – Jan 12, 2022

“The number of people who died from the toxic drug supply last year is unacceptable and we must do more to prevent this tragic loss of life. While the Province is adding new services and supports to our health-care system each week, B.C. faces a rising tide of need,” Henry and Malcolmson’s statement read.

Story continues below advertisement

“From the COVID-19 pandemic, the toxic drug crises, to heat, floods, and fires, we have never asked as much from our health-care system, front-line health-care workers and B.C. families. And yet, we need to do more.”

They called for a reduction to the fear and shame that leads so many to hide their drug use, avoid services and use deadly drugs alone.

“Addiction is not a choice, it’s a health condition. That’s why we continue to push Health Canada to approve our exemption so we can implement decriminalization of people who use drugs throughout B.C.,” reads the statement.

“This is a vital step to overcoming the stigma and shame associated with using drugs and helping to connect people with the supports they need.”

The Drug User Liberation Front is among several organizations that on Wednesday called on the federal government to move forward with regulation of an unregulated market.