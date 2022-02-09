Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Canada’s Meryeta O’Dine wins bronze in snowboard cross at Beijing Olympics

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted February 9, 2022 2:52 am
Canada's Meryeta O'Dine react after competing during the women's snowboard cross qualification round at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila). View image in full screen
Canada's Meryeta O'Dine react after competing during the women's snowboard cross qualification round at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila).

Canada’s Meryeta O’Dine won the bronze medal in her Olympic debut at the Beijing Winter Games in women’s snowboard cross Wednesday.

The 24-year-old made her way through a gruelling five rounds of racing to make it to the medal podium.

It marks Canada’s first women’s snowboard cross medal since the 2014 Games in Sochi.

Lindsay Jacobellis of the United States won her first gold medal after winning silver at the 2006 Games in Torino and missing out on a medal in every subsequent Games until Beijing.

France’s Chloe Trespeuch took the silver.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Quebec snowboarder Max Parrot wins 1st Olympic gold after cancer battle' Quebec snowboarder Max Parrot wins 1st Olympic gold after cancer battle
Quebec snowboarder Max Parrot wins 1st Olympic gold after cancer battle

Fellow Canadian Tess Critchlow nearly joined O’Dine in the final but placed third in the semifinal round, sending her to the small final where she finished second for a sixth-place overall rank.

Story continues below advertisement

Zoe Bergermann and Audrey McManiman, also of Canada, made it to the quarterfinals in the same event but failed to make it into the top two in their heats, ending their runs.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Olympics tagTeam Canada tagBeijing tagBeijing Olympics tagCanada Olympics tag2022 Olympics tagOlympics 2022 tagolympics news tagMeryeta O'Dine tagcanada medal beijing tagcanada olympic medal tagMeryeta Odine medal tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers