Canada’s Meryeta O’Dine wins bronze in snowboard cross at Beijing Olympics

Canada’s Meryeta O’Dine won the bronze medal in her Olympic debut at the Beijing Winter Games in women’s snowboard cross Wednesday.

The 24-year-old made her way through a gruelling five rounds of racing to make it to the medal podium.

It marks Canada’s first women’s snowboard cross medal since the 2014 Games in Sochi.

Lindsay Jacobellis of the United States won her first gold medal after winning silver at the 2006 Games in Torino and missing out on a medal in every subsequent Games until Beijing.

France’s Chloe Trespeuch took the silver.

Fellow Canadian Tess Critchlow nearly joined O’Dine in the final but placed third in the semifinal round, sending her to the small final where she finished second for a sixth-place overall rank.

Zoe Bergermann and Audrey McManiman, also of Canada, made it to the quarterfinals in the same event but failed to make it into the top two in their heats, ending their runs.