RCMP investigating rash of “targeted” incidents in Swan River

The town of Swan River has been the site of some violent incidents over the past few days, which police say are targeted and not random.

On Sunday night, a fire broke out at the Starlite Trailer Court with nobody inside. Police have determined it was an arson and are looking into if it’s connected with a shooting that happened at the same place on Saturday.

And then early Tuesday morning, police received reports of shots being fire at a residence on 6th Avenue. Officers found a vehicle with a window shot out, but no injuries were reported.

“We can appreciate that this could be causing some concern in the community, so it is important to provide you with some context,” said Swan River RCMP Detachment Command Staff Sergeant Joe Duncan.

“These events are targeted and are not randomly occurring to unknown individuals. We have called in more RCMP resources to assist us in resolving these investigations and holding to account those involved in the violence.”