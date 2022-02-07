RCMP look for Swan River shooting suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking for a suspect after a shooting in Swan River sent one man to hospital.

On Saturday afternoon, police say a 24-year-old man from Swan River was sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, while another man he was with was outside the vehicle talking with an unknown man.

After the discussion escalated, a shot was fired, striking the man in the car. He was taken to hospital and transported to Winnipeg for treatment of his injuries, where he remains.

The man he was with was reported to have minor physical injuries, but has not been located.

And the man accused of firing the shot has also not been found.

Anyone with information can call Swan River RCMP at 204-734-4686, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or secure tip online at http://www.manitobacrimestoppers.com

