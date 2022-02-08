SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Barnes, VanVleet to compete in NBA all-star events

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 8, 2022 9:48 pm

The NBA says Raptors Scottie Barnes and Fred VanVleet will compete in all-star competitions on Saturday.

Barnes will compete in the skills challenge while VanVleet will take part in the three-point contest.

Barnes, the fourth Raptor to ever appear in the skills competition, leads all rookies in minutes per game, ranks second in rebounds and fourth in both scoring and assists.

For the skills challenge, three teams of three players will participate in a four-round competition that tests shooting, passing and dribbling ability.

The two teams with the most “challenge points” after the first three rounds will advance to the final round. Challenge points are earned by winning each of the first three rounds.

VanVleet will make his first all-star game appearance on Sunday after being named a reserve last week. He is averaging career highs of 21.6 points, 7.1 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 38.6 minutes in 47 games this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Sports tagToronto Raptors tagBasketball tagNBA tagNational Basketball Association tag

