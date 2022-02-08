Menu

Crime

Man in critical condition after shooting in Brossard, Que. strip mall parking lot

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted February 8, 2022 7:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Montreal high school basketball coaches face sexual assault charges' Montreal high school basketball coaches face sexual assault charges
Montreal high school basketball coaches face sexual assault charges

A man is in critical condition after being shot in the back parking lot of a strip mall in Brossard, Que., on Tuesday.

Police say the shooting happened at around 3 p.m. on Rome and Marie-Victorin boulevards. The victim, whose age is not known, was shot at while sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle.

11
Officers are asking any potential witnesses to call either 911 or 450-646-8500. View image in gallery mode
Officers are asking any potential witnesses to call either 911 or 450-646-8500. Global News

He was rushed to hospital with at last two gunshot wounds to the upper body and remains in critical condition as of Tuesday evening.

The driver of the vehicle was not hit.

Read more: Montreal teen in critical condition after stabbing during fight near high school

Officers are asking that any potential witnesses call either 911 or 450-646-8500.

Click to play video: 'Montreal police arrest teens as online threats force school closures' Montreal police arrest teens as online threats force school closures
