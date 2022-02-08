Man in critical condition after shooting in Brossard, Que. strip mall parking lot

A man is in critical condition after being shot in the back parking lot of a strip mall in Brossard, Que., on Tuesday.
Police say the shooting happened at around 3 p.m. on Rome and Marie-Victorin boulevards. The victim, whose age is not known, was shot at while sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle.
11
He was rushed to hospital with at last two gunshot wounds to the upper body and remains in critical condition as of Tuesday evening.
Trending Stories
The driver of the vehicle was not hit.
Officers are asking that any potential witnesses call either 911 or 450-646-8500.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments