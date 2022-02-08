Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Ontario allowing public disclosure if educators are involved in sexual abuse, criminal proceedings

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 8, 2022 1:40 pm
A empty teachers desk is pictured at the front of a empty classroom at Mcgee Secondary school in Vancouver on Sept. 5, 2014. View image in full screen
A empty teachers desk is pictured at the front of a empty classroom at Mcgee Secondary school in Vancouver on Sept. 5, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

The Ontario government says it is allowing regulatory colleges to publicly disclose educators who have been involved in sexual abuse or other serious criminal proceedings.

“To further protect students and children, Ontario is becoming the first Canadian jurisdiction to publicly disclose and make parents and guardians aware of educators that have been involved in sexual abuse and other serious criminal proceedings,” officials said in a news release Tuesday.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce made the announcement on Tuesday that gives the Ontario College of Teachers and the College of Early Childhood Educators authority to share that information publicly.

“Publicly posting this information allows parents to know which educators have been involved in criminal proceedings that are relevant to their practice when this information is known to the college,” Lecce said.

He said parents have a right to know if an educator is charged or convicted.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Retired York Region teacher charged in connection with historic sex assault investigation

Lecce also announced that all certified educators will have to complete a mandatory sexual abuse prevention program by mid-September.

“Our government takes a zero-tolerance approach for anyone who would abuse or threaten children,” Lecce said.

“I ensured that any educator involved in this heinous criminality faces a life ban from working in any school or licensed child care program again, along with a permanent record on a public registry,” he continued.

“We are going further by making information about criminal proceedings related to teachers and early childhood educators public with one aim: to protect the safety of Ontario’s children.”

Several other measures have already been implemented such as lifetime bans on any educator who has engaged in physical sexual relations with a student, or is involved with child pornography.

The ban is also retroactive for previous incidents, officials noted.

They also said the Ontario College of Teachers and the College of Early Childhood Educators must provide funding for therapy/counselling to students and children who are victims of sexual abuse.

Information on disciplinary decisions must be made available on the colleges’ registrars and websites on a permanent basis.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario Education tagSexual Abuse tagontario teachers tagChild Exploitation tagontario students tagChild Sexual Abuse tagontario children tagOntario educators tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers