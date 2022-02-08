Menu

Crime

Swan River RCMP look into suspicious death of Brandon man

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 8, 2022 12:58 pm
RCMP in Swan River are investigating the suspicious death of a Brandon man in the western Manitoba town.

Police said they were called about Monday about a 38-year-old who had arrived in Swan River hospital Jan. 29 and was later transferred to hospital in Brandon, where he died of his injuries.

Swan River RCMP are working with major crime and forensic identification services to learn more.

