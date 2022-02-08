Swan River RCMP look into suspicious death of Brandon man

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Swan River are investigating the suspicious death of a Brandon man in the western Manitoba town.

Police said they were called about Monday about a 38-year-old who had arrived in Swan River hospital Jan. 29 and was later transferred to hospital in Brandon, where he died of his injuries.

Read more: Homicide unit investigating suspicious death in Osborne Village

Swan River RCMP are working with major crime and forensic identification services to learn more.

0:59 Family granted inquest into death of Winnipeg man denied addictions treatment Family granted inquest into death of Winnipeg man denied addictions treatment

Advertisement