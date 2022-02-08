COVID-19: Quebec reports 56 more deaths, another drop in hospitalizations

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Quebec is reporting 56 more deaths linked to COVID-19 on Tuesday as hospitalizations dropped to 2,380.

Health officials registered 151 new patients and 196 discharges for a decrease of 45 over the previous day, while intensive care hospitalizations remained stable at 178.

Another 2,504 infections were added on Tuesday, but case counts are not reflective of the current situation because official testing is reserved for high-risk priority groups including teachers and health-care workers.

The latest data available shows 69,480 tests were screened on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Quebecers registered 69,480 rapid test results on the government’s website, including 53,689 positive tests.

Vaccination continues with more than 18 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered since the campaign started in December of 2020, including 32,507 shots given in the last 24 hours.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec has reported 885,696 cases and 13,551 deaths over the course of the health crisis, while 838,185 people have recovered.

Quebec Premier François Legault will be providing an update on the situation Tuesday at 1 p.m. He will be accompanied by Health Minister Christian Dubé and interim Public Health Director Dr. Luc Boileau.