SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Quebec reports 56 more deaths, another drop in hospitalizations

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted February 8, 2022 11:38 am
Click to play video: ''
WATCH: Premier François Legault provides update on the COVID-19 situation in the province.

Quebec is reporting 56 more deaths linked to COVID-19 on Tuesday as hospitalizations dropped to 2,380.

Health officials registered 151 new patients and 196 discharges for a decrease of 45 over the previous day, while intensive care hospitalizations remained stable at 178.

Read more: 3 arrested in Quebec City trucker convoy protest, dozens of tickets issued

Another 2,504 infections were added on Tuesday, but case counts are not reflective of the current situation because official testing is reserved for high-risk priority groups including teachers and health-care workers.

Trending Stories

The latest data available shows 69,480 tests were screened on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Quebecers registered 69,480 rapid test results on the government’s website, including 53,689 positive tests.

Vaccination continues with more than 18 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered since the campaign started in December of 2020, including 32,507 shots given in the last 24 hours.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Quebec adds 20 new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations rise by double digits

Quebec has reported 885,696 cases and 13,551 deaths over the course of the health crisis, while 838,185 people have recovered.

Quebec Premier François Legault will be providing an update on the situation Tuesday at 1 p.m. He will be accompanied by Health Minister Christian Dubé and interim Public Health Director Dr. Luc Boileau.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagcoronavirus update tagCoronavirus Cases tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus In Canada tagQuebec COVID-19 tagquebec covid tagQuebec Numbers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers