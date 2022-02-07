Menu

Health

3 arrested in Quebec City trucker convoy protest, dozens of tickets issued

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted February 7, 2022 12:38 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Thousands take part in trucker convoy protest in Quebec City' COVID-19: Thousands take part in trucker convoy protest in Quebec City
Several thousand demonstrators taking part in the trucker convoy gathered outside Quebec’s National Assembly in protest of COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other public-health measures on Saturday as similar demonstrations took place across the country. Raquel Fletcher reports.

Quebec City police say three people were arrested and dozens of tickets handed out during a protest against COVID-19 health measures and vaccine mandates.

The trucker convoy in the provincial capital, which came to an end Sunday, drew thousands of people and a heavy police presence. It came as similar demonstrations unfolded across the country.

Police chief Denis Turcotte said during a briefing Monday that 50 tickets were issued for municipal violations, including noise complaints.

Read more: Thousands take part in trucker convoy protest in Quebec City

Authorities also handed out 72 tickets for violations of the highway safety code as well as 48 parking tickets.

Trending Stories

One person had their vehicle towed during the protest.

Turcotte said police officers will be ready if protesters decide to return in two weeks as one organizer promised on the weekend.

“If there is another gathering that occurs in the city, as there are several every year on our territory, we will be there to respond to it,” he said.

—with files from Global News’ Alessia Simona Maratta and The Canadian Press

