Economy

Canada posted a $137M trade deficit in December, ending six months of surpluses

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 8, 2022 12:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Bank of Canada holds interest rates for now, signalling hikes to come' Bank of Canada holds interest rates for now, signalling hikes to come
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said Wednesday that Canada’s economic growth has been “stronger than expected.” He says the central bank forecasts annual economic growth in 2022 to be four per cent, followed by 3.5 per cent the following year – Jan 26, 2022

Statistics Canada says the country posted a merchandise trade deficit of $137 million in December to end a run of six consecutive monthly surpluses as imports rose and exports fell in the final month of the year.

The result compared with a surplus of $2.5 billion in November.

Read more: Inflation may be ‘uncomfortably high’ for 1st half of 2022: BoC governor

Imports for December rose 3.7 per cent to a record $57.7 billion, helped by a 16.2 per cent gain in electronic and electrical equipment and parts. Imports of motor vehicles and parts also rose 5.1 per cent.

Meanwhile, exports fell 0.9 per cent to $57.6 billion in December as exports of energy products fell 5.9 per cent.

Crude oil exports fell 5.0 per cent due to a drop in prices, while coal exports dropped 33.5 per cent due to disruptions in freight transportation in B.C. due to the flooding and landslides.

For the full year, Statistics Canada said the country posted an annual trade surplus of $6.6 billion, its first annual surplus since 2014 and largest since 2008.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
