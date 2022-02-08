Menu

Crime

Suspicious packages sent to Halifax City Hall on same day as N.S. Conservative MP offices

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted February 8, 2022 10:32 am
Halifax Regional Police says suspicious envelopes were delivered to Halifax City Hall on Monday. View image in full screen
Halifax Regional Police says suspicious envelopes were delivered to Halifax City Hall on Monday. Alexa MacLean/Global News

Suspicious envelopes were delivered to Halifax City Hall on Monday, the same day that three Nova Scotia MP offices received envelopes with “suspected chemical irritant.”

Halifax police say they received a reported just before 8 p.m. Monday that suspicious envelopes were delivered to City Hall.

According to a release, officers seized several envelopes and police are now testing their contents.

“At this time, there are no reported injuries or illness in relation to the envelopes,” read the HRP release.

Read more: Envelope with disturbing images and ‘suspected chemical irritant’ sent to N.S. MPs

On Monday night, it was reported that a trio of suspicious brown envelopes – at least one containing “disturbing images” and an apparent skin and eye irritant – arrived at constituency offices for Conservative Nova Scotia members of Parliament.

Story continues below advertisement
The Canadian Press reported that Rick Perkins, the Tory member for South Shore-St. Margarets, said a staff member at his office in Barrington described the envelope as being stuffed thick with papers. When the man opened the package, he saw it was full of “disturbing images” before his eyes and hands began to burn, Perkins said.

After the man rinsed himself off, he called police and also called the offices of nearby politicians. He also called Perkins’ second post in Bridgewater, about 140 kilometres away, where an identical envelope had arrived there too, Perkins said, but staff hadn’t yet opened it.

In Yarmouth, an identical envelope had arrived at the constituency office for Chris d’Entremont, the Conservative member for West Nova. His chief of staff Isabelle Lapointe said Perkins’ office called to warn them just in time, and that envelope wasn’t opened either.

RCMP had confirmed they were investigating the incidents Monday.

— With files from the Canadian Press.

