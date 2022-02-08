Suspicious packages sent to Halifax City Hall on same day as N.S. Conservative MP offices

Send this page to someone via email

Suspicious envelopes were delivered to Halifax City Hall on Monday, the same day that three Nova Scotia MP offices received envelopes with “suspected chemical irritant.”

Halifax police say they received a reported just before 8 p.m. Monday that suspicious envelopes were delivered to City Hall.

According to a release, officers seized several envelopes and police are now testing their contents.

“At this time, there are no reported injuries or illness in relation to the envelopes,” read the HRP release.

On Monday night, it was reported that a trio of suspicious brown envelopes – at least one containing “disturbing images” and an apparent skin and eye irritant – arrived at constituency offices for Conservative Nova Scotia members of Parliament.

After the man rinsed himself off, he called police and also called the offices of nearby politicians. He also called Perkins’ second post in Bridgewater, about 140 kilometres away, where an identical envelope had arrived there too, Perkins said, but staff hadn’t yet opened it.

In Yarmouth, an identical envelope had arrived at the constituency office for Chris d’Entremont, the Conservative member for West Nova. His chief of staff Isabelle Lapointe said Perkins’ office called to warn them just in time, and that envelope wasn’t opened either.

RCMP had confirmed they were investigating the incidents Monday.

— With files from the Canadian Press.

#RCMPNS is at the municipal building in #Barrington investigating a suspicious pkg. containing suspected irritant. The building is closed to the public at this time. Pls avoid. — RCMP, Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) February 7, 2022

