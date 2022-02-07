Kingston man arrested after allegedly injuring dog in domestic dispute

Send this page to someone via email

A 22-year-old Kingston man has been arrested following a domestic dispute in the downtown core.

On Feb. 4, police responded to a domestic dispute call downtown.

Police say the man had arrived home from work intoxicated, and started arguing with his girlfriend.

“During the argument, the couple’s pet dog needed to attend outside to relieve itself, at which time the accused opened the door and proceeded to kick the animal while wearing his steel toed boots,” says Kingston Police in a press release.

“The dog was injured by the force of the kick and cried out before retreating to hide under the outside stairs.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the female victim then told the man to go calm down in the basement.

According to police, the man proceeded to rip a baby gate off the wall while trying to open it.

Police say he then began to throw items while in the basement, including shattering an antique lamp.

“Further information revealed that in the fall of 2018, the accused, during a verbal altercation with the victim, had proceeded to assault her,” says Kingston Police.

“Police also learned that in December 2019, during yet another dispute, the accused had thrown a coffee mug at the victim, nearly striking her in the head. During an incident in May of 2021, the accused had become violent with the victim, throwing her to the ground and then striking her in the face.”

Read more: Kingston police looking for copper pipe thieves

Kingston Police say that when they attempted to arrest the man, he became belligerent while displaying aggressive behaviour toward the arresting officers.

Police say the man struggled, but was arrested and brought into custody.

The man has been charged with two counts of assault, assault with a weapon, mischief under $5,000 and willfully causing unnecessary pain/suffering or injury to an animal.

Story continues below advertisement

1:53 Catalytic converter thefts in the Kingston region Catalytic converter thefts in the Kingston region