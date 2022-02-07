Suspect wanted after officer struck by vehicle in Etobicoke hit-and-run: police

Send this page to someone via email

A suspect is wanted after an officer was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in Etobicoke last week, police say.

Peel Regional Police said that the incident began at around 8:20 a.m. on Friday when a 49-year-old woman’s vehicle was stolen from her home in the area of Forest Park Drive and Trelawny Circle in Mississauga.

Police said a short time later, officers spotted the vehicle occupied in the area of Netherley Drive and Burtonwood Crescent in north Etobicoke.

The driver then attempted to flee, struck two unmarked police vehicles, and then tried to flee on foot, police said. He was arrested.

Twenty-two-year-old Gursimranpreet Singh has been charged with possession of stolen property and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said a second vehicle believed to be involved and being operated by a man then fled and struck an officer. The officer suffered minor injuries.

Police didn’t elaborate on how exactly the second vehicle was involved in the preceding incident.

The driver of the second vehicle is now wanted.

“Investigators are encouraging the driver to consult with a lawyer and turn themselves in to police,” officers said.

Any witnesses or anyone with information on the investigation is being asked to contact police at 905-453–2121 ext. 1133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Assistance Sought in Fail to Remain – https://t.co/L8KS2kfbgD — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) February 7, 2022

Advertisement