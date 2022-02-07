Menu

Hamilton driver hit on Red Hill Valley Parkway in mid-January dies in hospital

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 7, 2022 3:25 pm
Hamilton police say a man was hit by a car on the Red Hill Valley Parkway early on Jan. 17, 2022. Investigators say he got out of his car after getting stuck on the roadway during a morning commute. View image in full screen
Hamilton police say a man was hit by a car on the Red Hill Valley Parkway early on Jan. 17, 2022. Investigators say he got out of his car after getting stuck on the roadway during a morning commute. Global News

A Hamilton driver has died in hospital less than two weeks after he was hit by a car on the Red Hill Valley Parkway.

Police say the 67-year-old man succumbed to his injuries 12 days after the incident on the roadway near Queenston Road Bridge.

Police spokesperson Krista-Lee Ernst said the driver got out of his vehicle after it got stuck amid the Jan. 17 snow storm in which between 40 and 50 cm had fallen in the city.

“The man exited his vehicle and while checking for damage, both he and his vehicle were struck by another motor vehicle.”

“The secondary vehicle continued northbound on the Red Hill Valley Parkway and did not stop at the time,” Ernst said.

A man was transported to hospital in serious condition at the time after he was discovered by a passerby.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit’s investigation is ongoing and has identified the second vehicle in the collision.

The death is the city’s second motor vehicle fatality of the year.

