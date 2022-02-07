Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Coroner’s inquest into police shooting of Chantel Moore in N.B. delayed until May

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 7, 2022 2:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Calls for systemic change after no charges laid in Chantel Moore shooting death' Calls for systemic change after no charges laid in Chantel Moore shooting death
About 50 people gathered in front of the New Brunswick Legislature on Tuesday in support of Chantel Moore’s family. They’re calling for systemic change in light of the decision not to lay charges against the police officer who killed the Indigenous woman a year ago. Silas Brown reports. – Jun 8, 2021

A coroner’s inquest into the police shooting of a 26-year-old Indigenous woman in northwestern New Brunswick has been delayed until May.

Chantel Moore was shot during a wellness check in the early hours of June 4, 2020, in Edmundston, N.B., and investigators at the time said Moore had approached the officer with a knife.

Last November, the New Brunswick Police Commission said there was insufficient evidence the Edmundston police officer who shot Moore breached his code of conduct.

Read more: Insufficient evidence in N.B. police conduct complaint in shooting of Chantel Moore

A Monday news release from the Justice Department says the inquest will begin May 16 instead of later this month. It did not include the reason for the decision to reschedule.

People honour Chantel Moore during a healing gathering at the B.C. Legislature in Victoria on Thursday, June 18, 2020. A coroner’s inquest into the police shooting of the 26-year-old Indigenous woman has been delayed until May. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito View image in full screen
People honour Chantel Moore during a healing gathering at the B.C. Legislature in Victoria on Thursday, June 18, 2020. A coroner’s inquest into the police shooting of the 26-year-old Indigenous woman has been delayed until May. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito. CAH

The inquest is expected to last four to six days and will be held in Fredericton.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Acting chief coroner Michael Johnston and jurors will evaluate evidence to determine the facts surrounding Moore’s death and make recommendations aimed at preventing deaths under similar circumstances in the future.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2022.

Click to play video: 'New Brunswick premier won’t commit to inquiry into systemic racism' New Brunswick premier won’t commit to inquiry into systemic racism
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Chantel Moore tagIndigenous Woman tagEdmundston Police tagNew Brunswick racism tagNB police tagChantel Moore Shooting tagEdmundston Shooting tagChantel moore inquiry tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers