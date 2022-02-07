Coroner’s inquest into police shooting of Chantel Moore in N.B. delayed until May

Send this page to someone via email

A coroner’s inquest into the police shooting of a 26-year-old Indigenous woman in northwestern New Brunswick has been delayed until May.

Chantel Moore was shot during a wellness check in the early hours of June 4, 2020, in Edmundston, N.B., and investigators at the time said Moore had approached the officer with a knife.

Last November, the New Brunswick Police Commission said there was insufficient evidence the Edmundston police officer who shot Moore breached his code of conduct.

A Monday news release from the Justice Department says the inquest will begin May 16 instead of later this month. It did not include the reason for the decision to reschedule.

View image in full screen People honour Chantel Moore during a healing gathering at the B.C. Legislature in Victoria on Thursday, June 18, 2020. A coroner’s inquest into the police shooting of the 26-year-old Indigenous woman has been delayed until May. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito. CAH

The inquest is expected to last four to six days and will be held in Fredericton.

Acting chief coroner Michael Johnston and jurors will evaluate evidence to determine the facts surrounding Moore’s death and make recommendations aimed at preventing deaths under similar circumstances in the future.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2022.