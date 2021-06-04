Menu

June 4 2021 8:47pm
B.C. family marks one year since Chantel Moore’s death

June 4 marks one year since the deadly police shooting of Tla-o-qui-aht woman Chantel Moore in New Brunswick. In Tofino a small march was held to mark the occasion.

