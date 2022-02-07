New date announced for CHL/NHL Top Prospects game in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

The Kitchener Rangers have announced that the 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game will be held on March 23.

The game, which features the top draft prospects from across the country was initially slated to be held on Feb. 2 but was postponed due to pandemic restrictions.

“We are very excited to be able to get this game back on the CHL’s 2022 calendar,” CHL president Dan MacKenzie stated.

“It is very important that our top draft-eligible players get the opportunity to showcase their skills in this event for NHL scouts and our passionate fans in Kitchener.”

The Rangers say digital tickets will automatically update while printed tickets for the previously scheduled date will be honoured.

Hundreds of NHL scouts are expected to attend the annual showcase of the top NHL draft-eligible prospects from across the Ontario Hockey League, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and Western Hockey League.

This will be the third time Kitchener has hosted the event and the first time since 2003.

There have been 24 Rangers who have played in the annual event, which has been held in various forms since 1996.

The most recent Ranger to suit up was defenceman Donovan Sebrango, who played in 2020 before being picked by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2020 NHL draft.