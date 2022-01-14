Menu

Sports

2022 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game slated for Kitchener has been postponed

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 14, 2022 1:27 pm

The CHL has announced that the 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, which was to take place in Kitchener, Ont., next month, has been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The league did not announce a new date for the game, which was scheduled to take place on Feb. 2 at the Aud.

Read more: Kitchener Rangers selected to host CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game

“A rescheduled date for the 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game will be announced at a later date,” the league said in a release.

“Information and ticket details on the rescheduled 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game will be provided upon confirmation of the new date.”

Hundreds of NHL scouts are expected to attend the annual showcase of the top NHL draft-eligible prospects from across the Ontario Hockey League, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and Western Hockey League.

This will be the third time that Kitchener has hosted the event and the first time since 2003.

Read more: Ontario Hockey League postpones four more games over COVID concerns

There have been 24 Rangers who have played in the annual event, which has been held in various forms since 1996.

The most recent Ranger to suit up was defenceman Donovan Sebrango, who played in 2020 before being picked by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2020 NHL draft.

