SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ontario Hockey League postpones four more games over COVID concerns

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 13, 2022 5:57 pm

The Ontario Hockey League has postponed four more games due to COVID-19 concerns.

The league announced Thursday that three of the Niagara IceDogs’ upcoming games have been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols affecting the club.

Read more: Ontario Hockey League postpones four games, reschedules 10

The affected dates include Niagara’s home games Thursday against Barrie and Saturday against Kingston and its road game Friday at Mississauga.

Trending Stories

Saturday’s game at Erie, Pa., between the Otters and Kitchener has also been postponed.

The OHL has postponed 57 games so far this season, but the league has said it is committed to completing the season despite the challenges posed by the spread of the Omicron variant that is fuelling the pandemic’s fourth wave.

Story continues below advertisement

Some of the postponed games have since been rescheduled, including 10 games that were given new dates on Wednesday.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagCOVID tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagCoronavirus Cases tagOHL tagOntario Hockey League tagcovid ontario tagOHL COVID tagCOVID OHL tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers