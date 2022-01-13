Ontario Hockey League postpones four more games over COVID concerns

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario Hockey League has postponed four more games due to COVID-19 concerns.

The league announced Thursday that three of the Niagara IceDogs’ upcoming games have been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols affecting the club.

The affected dates include Niagara’s home games Thursday against Barrie and Saturday against Kingston and its road game Friday at Mississauga.

Saturday’s game at Erie, Pa., between the Otters and Kitchener has also been postponed.

The OHL has postponed 57 games so far this season, but the league has said it is committed to completing the season despite the challenges posed by the spread of the Omicron variant that is fuelling the pandemic’s fourth wave.

Some of the postponed games have since been rescheduled, including 10 games that were given new dates on Wednesday.