La Salle woman killed in Bird Lake snowmobile crash

Lac du Bonnet RCMP are investigating the death of a snowmobiler after a collision on Bird Lake Saturday afternoon.

According to police, two groups of snowmobilers were using a groomed trail on the lake in Nopiming Provincial Park, when one group went off-trail in an attempt to pass the other.

One of the drivers, a 49-year-old woman from La Salle, lost control and went back onto the trail, where she crashed into a member of the other group.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

