COVID-19: N.B. reporting 4 deaths and 344 health-care workers isolating with virus

New Brunswick is reporting four more deaths related to COVID-19, and an estimated 3,454 active cases of the virus in the province.

According to the province’s dashboard, there are now 151 people in hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 68 were admitted for COVID-19. The other 83 patients were admitted for other reasons.

There are 16 people in ICU, and eight patients on a ventilator.

Hospitals are at 89 per cent occupancy and ICU beds are at 77 per cent occupancy.

As well, 344 health-care workers have tested positive for COVID-19 and are isolating: 291 from Vitalité and Horizon health networks and 53 from Ambulance New Brunswick.

Meanwhile, the province is reporting 261 new cases based on lab-based PCR testing and another 518 based on self-reported rapid tests.

As for vaccination rates, 92.4 per cent of those aged five and older have had a first dose, 85.4 per cent have had a second dose, and 46.5 per cent have had a booster shot.

