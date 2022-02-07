Menu

Health

COVID-19: N.B. reporting 4 deaths and 344 health-care workers isolating with virus

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted February 7, 2022 1:35 pm
A new subvariant of Omicron has been found in New Brunswick, with the first case reported in the Moncton region. Early research suggests BA.2 spreads even more easily than Omicron. Nathalie Sturgeon has more.

New Brunswick is reporting four more deaths related to COVID-19, and an estimated 3,454 active cases of the virus in the province.

According to the province’s dashboard, there are now 151 people in hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 68 were admitted for COVID-19. The other 83 patients were admitted for other reasons.

Read more: ‘With a heavy heart,’ N.B. judge temporarily suspends unvaccinated father’s custody

There are 16 people in ICU, and eight patients on a ventilator.

Hospitals are at 89 per cent occupancy and ICU beds are at 77 per cent occupancy.

As well, 344 health-care workers have tested positive for COVID-19 and are isolating: 291 from Vitalité and Horizon health networks and 53 from Ambulance New Brunswick.

Meanwhile, the province is reporting 261 new cases based on lab-based PCR testing and another 518 based on self-reported rapid tests.

As for vaccination rates, 92.4 per cent of those aged five and older have had a first dose, 85.4 per cent have had a second dose, and 46.5 per cent have had a booster shot.

