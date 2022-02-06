Gimli’s Kerri Einarson wins third straight Scotties championship

For the third time in as many years, Kerri Einarson has won the Canadian women’s curling championship.
Einarson’s Team Canada rink downed Northern Ontario’s Krista McCarville 9-6 in Sunday’s final of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Thunder Bay, Ont.
Einarson and her rink of third Val Sweeting, second Shannon Birchard and lead Briane Meilleur were a perfect 8-0 during the round robin.
The foursome has earned the right to wear the maple leaf at the 2022 Women’s Curling Championship in Prince George, B.C., from March 19-27.
Einarson defeated Andrea Crawford’s New Brunswick rink 8-4 in the semifinal earlier in the day.
