Sports

Gimli’s Kerri Einarson wins third straight Scotties championship

By Marek Tkach Global News
Posted February 6, 2022 10:48 pm
Team Canada skip Kerri Einarson directs her team as they play Northern Ontario in championship action at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts at Fort William Gardens in Thunder Bay, Ont., Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. View image in full screen
Team Canada skip Kerri Einarson directs her team as they play Northern Ontario in championship action at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts at Fort William Gardens in Thunder Bay, Ont., Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS / Andrew Vaughan

For the third time in as many years, Kerri Einarson has won the Canadian women’s curling championship.

Einarson’s Team Canada rink downed Northern Ontario’s Krista McCarville 9-6 in Sunday’s final of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Einarson and her rink of third Val Sweeting, second Shannon Birchard and lead Briane Meilleur were a perfect 8-0 during the round robin.

Read more: Einarson and Fleury both drop playoff opener at Scotties

The foursome has earned the right to wear the maple leaf at the 2022 Women’s Curling Championship in Prince George, B.C., from March 19-27.

Einarson defeated Andrea Crawford’s New Brunswick rink 8-4 in the semifinal earlier in the day.

Click to play video: 'Team Einarson navigating COVID-19 curling season' Team Einarson navigating COVID-19 curling season
Team Einarson navigating COVID-19 curling season – Oct 20, 2020

 

