Police seek 2 suspects after woman struck by vehicle in Mississauga

Police are investigating after a woman was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Peel Regional Police said a pedestrian was struck in the Pinetree Crescent and Stavebank Road area.

Police said the vehicle was located, but the occupants — a man and a woman — fled on foot.

UPDATE:

– Suspect 1: Male, white, in his 20's, dark jacket & pants

– Suspect 2: Female, in her 20's, blk jacket w/fur, dark pants

– Contact PRP if you see them or have info 905-453-3311 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) February 6, 2022

Officers are searching for a man in his 20s wearing a dark jacket and pants.

Police are also looking for a woman in her 20s, seen wearing a black jacket with fur and dark pants.

Emergency Medical Services told Global News the woman who was struck was transported to hospital in serious condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.