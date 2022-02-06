Menu

Crime

Police seek 2 suspects after woman struck by vehicle in Mississauga

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 6, 2022 3:29 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Police are investigating after a woman was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Peel Regional Police said a pedestrian was struck in the Pinetree Crescent and Stavebank Road area.

Read more: Man, 21, hospitalized in ‘serious condition’ after vehicle rollover on Highway 403, OPP say

Police said the vehicle was located, but the occupants — a man and a woman — fled on foot.

Officers are searching for a man in his 20s wearing a dark jacket and pants.

Police are also looking for a woman in her 20s, seen wearing a black jacket with fur and dark pants.

Emergency Medical Services told Global News the woman who was struck was transported to hospital in serious condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

