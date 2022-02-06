Manitoba congratulates Queen Elizabeth on 70 years of service

Send this page to someone via email

The premier and the lieutenant-governor of Manitoba are congratulating Queen Elizabeth II for becoming the first British monarch to reach the Platinum Jubilee.

In 1952, on Feb. 6, then-princess Elizabeth was just 25 when she was proclaimed Queen following the death of King George IV.

Platinum Jubilee: 70 Years of Queen Elizabeth II

Premier Heather Stefanson says to honour “this momentous occasion, the province of Manitoba is providing grant funding” focusing on “reconciliation to Manitoba’s six royally designated organizations.”

The Queen’s personal flag is being flown at Manitoba’s legislature Sunday and Janice Filmon says her “unwavering discipline of dedication, integrity, kindness (and) devoted leadership has earned great respect and admiration from citizens around the world.”