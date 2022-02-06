Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

London, Ont. police search for missing 11-year-old

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted February 6, 2022 10:17 am
missing child london
London police say the missing 11-year-old was last seen around 7 p.m. Saturday in the area of Mornington Avenue and Oxford Street East. London Police/Provided

London, Ont., police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 11-year-old.

Police say Jaylynn Copelane-Webster was last seen around 7 p.m. Saturday in the area of Mornington Avenue and Oxford Street East.

She’s described as white and around five feet tall with a medium build and short brown hair.

Read more: B.C. RCMP release new photo of man missing with 7-year-old daughter

Police say she was wearing a blue Toronto Blue Jays sweater and black sweatpants and carrying a purple polka-dot bag and a green side bag.

Trending Stories

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Story continues below advertisement

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London tagLondon Police tagMissing tagMissing Teen tagMissing Girl tagMissing Child tagLondon police missing tagLondon police missing child tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers