London, Ont. police search for missing 11-year-old

London, Ont., police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 11-year-old.
Police say Jaylynn Copelane-Webster was last seen around 7 p.m. Saturday in the area of Mornington Avenue and Oxford Street East.
She’s described as white and around five feet tall with a medium build and short brown hair.
Police say she was wearing a blue Toronto Blue Jays sweater and black sweatpants and carrying a purple polka-dot bag and a green side bag.
Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
