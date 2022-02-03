B.C. RCMP release new photo of man missing with 7-year-old daughter

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP on Vancouver Island have released a new photo and vehicle information in the case of a man and his seven-year-old daughter missing for nearly two weeks.

Jesse Bennett, 36, and his seven-year-old daughter Violet, were reported missing on Jan. 23, after he failed to turn the girl over to her mother as per a family court order and custody agreement.

Police have said they believe Bennett is “actively evading police.”

View image in full screen Police say Bennett’s 2005 Honda Civic has decals similar to these ones on it. RCMP

On Thursday, the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP released a photo of Bennett taken on Jan. 19, along with images of decals similar to ones on the car they believe he is driving.

“The 2005 Honda Civic that Jesse is believed to be driving has a ‘Holy’ sticker on one door, a ‘Fire’ sticker on the other door, as well as scripture-related decals on the rear,” Sgt. Trevor Busch said in a media release.

“We are hopeful someone may recognize either Jesse or have information about the whereabouts of his vehicle.”

In previous updates, the RCMP has said it has no reason to believe Violet is in danger, but that she is meant to be with her mother.

A stock photo of a 2005 Honda Civic. North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP

They have also said they have received numerous tips and possible sightings across Vancouver Island, in the Lower Mainland and even in B.C.’s southeast.

Bennett is described five feet 10 inches tall and 160 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair (possibly shaved head or wearing a hat) and a beard.

Violet is approximately four feet tall and weighs between 50 and 60 pounds, with blue eyes and big natural curly hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP or the police in their jurisdiction to report.