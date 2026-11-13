Danielle Smith says she’ll call up UCP officials not signing anti-separatism pledge

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Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she plans to call officials in her United Conservative Party who are refusing to sign a pledge to stop advocating for Alberta separatism.

Smith says it’s not an issue of free speech and that she wants the UCP to work as a team to win next year’s provincial election.

Some party officials have refused to sign an agreement to publicly respect the results of last month’s referendum, when Albertans voted against holding a binding separation vote.

2:02 Danielle Smith calls for unity as Alberta separatists challenge her leadership

The CBC reported that all 87 UCP constituency association presidents have been asked by the party’s executive director to sign the new code of conduct by the end of Friday.

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But 15 say in a letter that they won’t be signing the pledge and argue the requirement amounts to the party punishing them for free speech.

Smith says she’ll be speaking with those who refuse but didn’t say whether they would be removed from their roles.