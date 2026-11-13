SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Danielle Smith says she’ll call up UCP officials not signing anti-separatism pledge

By Jack Farrell The Canadian Press
Posted November 13, 2026 6:15 pm
1 min read
Smith View image in full screen
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith listens to a question during a press conference at the Canadian Forces Base in Edmonton on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026. James MacIennan/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she plans to call officials in her United Conservative Party who are refusing to sign a pledge to stop advocating for Alberta separatism.

Smith says it’s not an issue of free speech and that she wants the UCP to work as a team to win next year’s provincial election.

Some party officials have refused to sign an agreement to publicly respect the results of last month’s referendum, when Albertans voted against holding a binding separation vote.

Click to play video: 'Danielle Smith calls for unity as Alberta separatists challenge her leadership'
Danielle Smith calls for unity as Alberta separatists challenge her leadership

The CBC reported that all 87 UCP constituency association presidents have been asked by the party’s executive director to sign the new code of conduct by the end of Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

But 15 say in a letter that they won’t be signing the pledge and argue the requirement amounts to the party punishing them for free speech.

Smith says she’ll be speaking with those who refuse but didn’t say whether they would be removed from their roles.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices