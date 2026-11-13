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Canada

Shaping Saskatchewan: Naomi Lendvay

By Chris Carr Global News
Posted November 13, 2026 4:55 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Shaping Saskatchewan: Naomi Lendvay'
Shaping Saskatchewan: Naomi Lendvay
At just six years old, she was in a battle for her life. Naomi Lendvay was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma and was told she had just 12 months to live. Doctors started her on a ‘testing drug’ they hoped would extend her life. Unexpectedly, it ended up killing her cancer.
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At just six years old, she was in a battle for her life. Naomi Lendvay was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma and was told she had just 12 months to live.

Doctors started her on a ‘testing drug’ they hoped would extend her life. Unexpectedly, it ended up killing her cancer.

“Still to this day, we don’t know why, but I am very grateful it did, because I am still here to share my story,” said Lendvay.

Today, spends part of her time raising awareness and money for childhood cancer research. “Now I get to use my voice and inspire others to and help give others hope and make it, so others know what to fight for,” added Lendvay.

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Lendvay recently shared her story with hundreds of people at the Synergy 8 Community Builders Drive for Kids Golf Tournament and Banquet. She said a mom reached out to her following the event to share her story about her child getting sick.

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“When they went to the doctor, they were dismissive and not really taking in… the mother’s intuition. They knew something was wrong with their child. And that they were really sick,” said Lendvay. “She said she wouldn’t have fought as hard if she hadn’t have heard our story,” said Lendvay.

So, what does Lendvay think about the positive impact she’s having on others?

“I’m just glad we decided to take action and get the word out that kids get cancer too because it has probably really changed people’s lives, probably more than we know.”

Lendvay has since help raise more than $350,000 for cancer research.

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