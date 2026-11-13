Avril Lavigne announces birth of 1st child: ‘Princess has arrived’

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Canadian singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne revealed that she has welcomed her first baby.

The 42-year-old singer took to Instagram to share the news of her baby girl’s arrival.

In a series of black-and-white photos, the Complicated singer and her partner are both holding her baby’s hand. In another shot, Lavigne is seen holding the baby close to her chest.

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The third photo shows three pairs of checkered Vans shoes sitting on a skateboard.

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“Our Mini F—ing Princess has arrived,” Lavigne wrote in her caption.

Lavigne did not she her daughter’s name or reveal who she welcomed the child with.

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The pop-punk singer has been married twice.

She was first married to Sum 41 singer Deryck Whibley in 2006. The couple announced in September 2009 they had separated. The divorce was finalized in November 2010.

Lavigne went on to marry another Canadian rocker, Nickelback singer Chad Kroeger, on Canada Day in 2013.

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The former couple’s whirlwind romance began in March 2012, when Kroeger was enlisted to help with the songwriting on Lavigne’s self-titled fifth record.

Kroeger co-wrote 10 tracks on Lavigne’s album, produced three and co-produced four.

They announced their separation in September 2015, with Lavigne saying she was delivering the news “with a heavy heart.”

“Through not only the marriage, but the music as well, we’ve created many unforgettable moments,” Lavigne wrote in an Instagram post. “We are still, and forever will be, the best of friends, and will always care deeply for each other.”

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In April 2022, Lavigne was engaged to be married to singer-songwriter Mod Sun.

In a now-deleted post, Lavigne shared photos from their engagement, which took place on March 27, 2022 in Paris. With the Eiffel Tower in the background, Mod Sun got down on one knee and asked Lavigne to be his wife.

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“Yes! I love you forever. Sunday 27. March. 2022,” Lavigne captioned the post showing off her heart-shaped diamond-cut ring in photos from the trip to Paris.

Lavigne and Mod Sun started out as coworkers in January 2021 when they co-wrote the single Flames and appeared in the song’s music video together.

The couple ended their engagement by February 2023.

During an appearance on Bunnie Xo’s Dumb Blonde Podcast, Mod Sun reflected on his one-year romance with Lavigne.

“We met through a truly awesome label making music,” Mod Sun said in the podcast released in November 2025. “It was lovely. She was a true talent being around. I write and produce songs for other artists, so it was amazing coming up with an idea and seeing someone so f—ing talented sing it.”

“We’re two different people, but I think I had a great influence on her,” Mod Sun continued. “I think she couldn’t have had a more wonderful influence on me from the side of [helping me] grow up. Like now, I’m very secure of who I am, because I’ve been lost in the last three years of wondering, ‘Where do I fit in?'”

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In May 2024, the Sk8r Boi singer appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast and spoke about what she’s like when she’s in a relationship.

“I’m f—ing awesome. I would date me. I cook. I’m a really big cook, really big into, like, the house and decorating, and I have a lot of fun with that. I always have people over at my house, big parties, cook big, huge dinners,” Lavigne told host Alex Cooper.

When Cooper asked Lavigne is she was currently dating anyone, the I’m with You singer declined to answer.

“The most important thing is finding someone that you’re compatible with,” she said. “Obviously, it all just sounds cliché. Someone that is trustworthy, because if you don’t have that, you’re just never going to feel grounded in the relationship, and you’re going to be spinning.”

—With files from Global News