A Microsoft 365 outage is hitting users in regions around the world

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More than a hundred thousand users are reporting issues with Microsoft systems as the company says it is working to address the problems being seen around the world.

Reports of the apparent connectivity issues began spiking shortly after noon Eastern.

“We’re investigating reports of users experiencing issues accessing Exchange Online mailboxes through multiple connection methods in the Americas. More details can be found in the Microsoft 365 admin center under EX1550543,” Microsoft said in a statement on X.

We're investigating reports of users experiencing issues accessing Exchange Online mailboxes through multiple connection methods in the Americas. More details can be found in the Microsoft 365 admin center under EX1550543. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) November 12, 2026

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“While we’re working to mitigate impact, we’ve confirmed the issue may affect Microsoft 365 service connectivity for users in any region, more information will be provided in the Microsoft 365 admin center under EX1550543.”

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Shortly after, the company added: “We’ve determined a portion of infrastructure is experiencing elevated load across multiple regions, which is likely contributing to the connectivity errors.”

Around 1:30 pm Eastern, the website Downdetector said there were more than 100,000 reported outages.

More to come.