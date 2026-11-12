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3 comments

  1. Ben
    November 12, 2026 at 2:53 pm

    It’s cool how this outage relates to other things in our world.
    When the world relies too heavily on office software controlled by a single company, it creates systemic vulnerability. It’s like planting an entire forest with one species of tree, leaving it vulnerable to disease. Or Canada relying too heavily on a single trading partner.
    Diversity creates resilience. Doesn’t matter if its digital diversity, biodiversity, economic diversity or in many cases other types of diversity.

  2. Les
    November 12, 2026 at 2:25 pm

    Is anyone surprised? This seems to happen every other week.

  3. Ben
    November 12, 2026 at 2:22 pm

    Microsoft and other software vendors drive demand for IT consulting!

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Canada

A Microsoft 365 outage is hitting users in regions around the world

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted November 12, 2026 2:08 pm
1 min read
FILE - The Microsoft company logo is displayed at their offices in Sydney, Australia, on Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File) View image in full screen
FILE - The Microsoft company logo is displayed at their offices in Sydney, Australia, on Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File).
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More than a hundred thousand users are reporting issues with Microsoft systems as the company says it is working to address the problems being seen around the world.

Reports of the apparent connectivity issues began spiking shortly after noon Eastern.

“We’re investigating reports of users experiencing issues accessing Exchange Online mailboxes through multiple connection methods in the Americas. More details can be found in the Microsoft 365 admin center under EX1550543,” Microsoft said in a statement on X.

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“While we’re working to mitigate impact, we’ve confirmed the issue may affect Microsoft 365 service connectivity for users in any region, more information will be provided in the Microsoft 365 admin center under EX1550543.”

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Shortly after, the company added: “We’ve determined a portion of infrastructure is experiencing elevated load across multiple regions, which is likely contributing to the connectivity errors.”

Around 1:30 pm Eastern, the website Downdetector said there were more than 100,000 reported outages.

More to come.

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