$2M in provincial funding announced for six Okanagan tourism projects

Send this page to someone via email

Just over $21 million in new provincial funding will be shared among a half-dozen tourism projects in the Okanagan, B.C.’s Ministry of Tourism announced this week.

The ministry made the announcement on Friday, noting that more than 50 tourism projects across the province will share $21.3 million in funding.

The six projects in the Okanagan stretch from Vernon to Summerland, with the largest portion, $624,257, going to Coldstream.

According to the ministry, the funding for Coldstream will go toward a central meeting place for the community, along with an entry area to the Okanagan Rail Trail.

Called Coldstream Station, the site will include an event plaza, parking, washrooms, visitor information and landscaping “to support a world-class destination rail-trail adventure.”

Story continues below advertisement

The District of Coldstream says the project has a price tag of $1.637 million. Construction is expected to start in the coming weeks, with completion anticipated by the end of June.

1:55 Premier Jason Kenney on adopting ‘common sense’ COVID-19 travel protocols in Canada Premier Jason Kenney on adopting ‘common sense’ COVID-19 travel protocols in Canada

Also receiving funding:

Kelowna

Pandosy Public Pier: $390,925.

The project is to develop an inclusive, universally accessible, and non-motorized public pier in Kelowna.

Vernon

O’Keefe Ranch and Interior Heritage Society: $245,085

Installation of glamping infrastructure, including visitor amenities, cabins and landscaping.

Greater Vernon Museum and Archives: $280,896

The museum will undergo lighting, roofing, HVAC and electrical upgrades.

Story continues below advertisement

Vernon visitor kiosks: $242,000

Construction of three timber-frame visitor kiosks in Vernon to supply information on attractions and events.

Summerland

Beach washroom upgrades: $280,000

Upgrades to Peach Orchard and Rotary Beach washrooms, including winterizing and improving electrical service.

1:33 Vernon Winter Carnival returns for 62nd year with parade Vernon Winter Carnival returns for 62nd year with parade

Elsewhere throughout the Southern Interior, Salmon Arm and Revelstoke are also receiving provincial funding.

Salmon Arm

The Salmon Arm Economic Development Society will receive $289,796 for community signage, an interactive visitor kiosk and a mobile visitor outreach program.

Revelstoke

The Revelstoke Ski Club received $417,865 to install a new modular building to accommodate youth athletes and to improve visitor experience at the local ski resort.

Story continues below advertisement

And the Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club landed $16,840 to widen its main loop trail.

Elsewhere throughout B.C., Richmond received $1 million to increase sports programming and events at its Olympic Oval, and Harrison also received $1 million for the construction of an expanded visitor centre and sasquatch museum.

North Vancouver also received $1 million to develop its shipyards as a year-round tourist destination.

4:14 The Travel Lady: Destination Canada The Travel Lady: Destination Canada – Jan 18, 2022